United States Steel (X) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Argus

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its target price decreased by Argus from $30.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised shares of United States Steel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Steel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.89.

X traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.04. 13,055,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,597,412. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. United States Steel has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $47.64.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 26.32%. United States Steel’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 3.73%.

In related news, CFO Kevin Bradley acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 112,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,833.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,027.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,224,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,509,000 after acquiring an additional 194,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,224,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,509,000 after acquiring an additional 194,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,829,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,480,000 after acquiring an additional 654,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,921,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,998,000 after acquiring an additional 223,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 34.2% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 3,342,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 851,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

