United Parcel Service (UPS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $96.88, but opened at $101.19. United Parcel Service shares last traded at $105.40, with a volume of 7326360 shares trading hands.
The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 275.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.
UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $147.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market cap of $90.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.
About United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
