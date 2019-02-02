United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) Holdings Trimmed by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,085,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,898,000 after acquiring an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,898,000 after acquiring an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 47,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of UFCS stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $61.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.11.
Several research analysts have weighed in on UFCS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.
United Fire Group Company Profile
United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.
