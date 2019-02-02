United Community Financial Corp (UCFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

UCFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised United Community Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in United Community Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in United Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in United Community Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in United Community Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in United Community Financial by 1,215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCFC opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. United Community Financial has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.03 million. United Community Financial had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Financial will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st. United Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

