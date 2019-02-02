United Capital Management of KS Inc. Purchases 1,089 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 117,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 29,037 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,210,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,786,000 after buying an additional 438,201 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,410.9% in the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,618,000 after purchasing an additional 258,200 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $1,495,437.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 286,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,088,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,440 shares of company stock worth $24,029,804 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.85.

NYSE ABBV opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $75.77 and a 52 week high of $122.00.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 1,343.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

