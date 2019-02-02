Unilever (UNIA) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.50 ($58.72) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Baader Bank set a €53.50 ($62.21) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €50.28 ($58.46).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever has a 1-year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 1-year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.