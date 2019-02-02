Unilever (UN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Unilever (NYSE:UN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Unilever is one of the world’s largest consumer products companies. They produce and market a wide range of foods, home and personal care products. Their leading brands include Dove, Lipton, Magnum, Omo and Rama. They are the number one producer of frozen foods in Europe, They are also a leader in the branded olive oil category the most important brand being Bertolli. They are the largest seller of packet tea in the world through our Lipton and Brooke Bond brands. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Societe Generale started coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE UN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.02. 1,994,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,788. The firm has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. Unilever has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $58.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UN. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 76,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 48,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

