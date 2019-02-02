Unilever (ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,700 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ULVR. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,860 ($50.44) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,085 ($53.38) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,321.50 ($56.47).

Shares of LON ULVR traded up GBX 80.50 ($1.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,065 ($53.12). 2,787,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,678.50 ($48.07) and a one year high of GBX 4,557.50 ($59.55).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a GBX 33.61 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. The Home Care segment provides home care products, including powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars, and various cleaning products.

