UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Director Timothy R. Murphy Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Timothy R. Murphy purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.63 per share, with a total value of $258,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UMB Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 416.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Director Timothy R. Murphy Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/umb-financial-corp-umbf-director-timothy-r-murphy-purchases-4000-shares-of-stock.html.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.