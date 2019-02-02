Udg Healthcare (UDG) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UDG. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Udg Healthcare to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 765 ($10.00) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 812.89 ($10.62).

Shares of LON:UDG opened at GBX 590.50 ($7.72) on Tuesday. Udg Healthcare has a 12-month low of GBX 690 ($9.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 963 ($12.58).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Udg Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%.

In related news, insider Myles Lee sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.71), for a total transaction of £35,400 ($46,256.37).

Udg Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

