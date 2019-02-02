U.S. Bancorp (USB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will report sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.65 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $23.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.04 billion to $23.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.87 billion to $24.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.16 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

USB opened at $51.29 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 6,347 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $337,660.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 183,374 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $9,709,653.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 892,517 shares in the company, valued at $47,258,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,041 shares of company stock worth $11,672,926 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,867,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,506,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,026 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,543,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,382,000 after acquiring an additional 937,634 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,219,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,732,000 after acquiring an additional 877,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,390,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,431,000 after acquiring an additional 750,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

