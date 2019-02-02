Two Shields Investments (TSI) Stock Price Up 17.3%

Two Shields Investments PLC (LON:TSI) shares rose 17.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Approximately 1,866,323 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

About Two Shields Investments (LON:TSI)

Two Shields Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition investments. The firm prefers to invest in natural resources, cyber-security and e-commerce sectors. It focuses on identifying and investing in mineral exploration and mining properties, and the natural resources sector.

