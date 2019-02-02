Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reissued their hold rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Two Rivers Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRCB. ValuEngine downgraded Two Rivers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Rivers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th.

TRCB stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $139.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.43. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 22.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Two Rivers Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 53.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 106.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 41,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,630,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $158,000. 22.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Two Rivers Bancorp Company Profile

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

