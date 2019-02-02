Twilio (TWLO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Twilio is benefiting from its continued focus on introducing products and its go-to-market sales strategy. Solid growth in the company’s core voice and messaging products is a key driver. Rapid adoption of application-to-person communication is helping it expand its total addressable market. Robust expansion within the existing customer base and also first-time deals with new clients make us optimistic about the company’s growth prospects. Moreover, strategic alliances and focus on enhancing international operations is paying off well for the company. Estimates have been stable ahead of the company's Q4 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Twilio's contracting gross margin due to unfavorable international traffic mix and reduced revenue contribution from Uber is a major concern for the company.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TWLO. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Twilio from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Argus upped their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Twilio from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Twilio to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.22.

TWLO stock opened at $112.88 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Twilio’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twilio will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $1,697,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $425,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,899 shares of company stock worth $14,021,268. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

