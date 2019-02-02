Tuttle Tactical Management Purchases Shares of 61,674 Okta Inc (OKTA)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.06% of Okta as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,269,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,478,000 after acquiring an additional 191,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,891,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,875,000 after acquiring an additional 120,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,891,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,875,000 after acquiring an additional 120,687 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,078,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,636,000 after acquiring an additional 792,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,256,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,736,000 after acquiring an additional 744,738 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,537,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 620,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $40,436,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,342,603 shares of company stock worth $89,938,242 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.56. 1,007,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,500. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $83.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $105.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/tuttle-tactical-management-purchases-shares-of-61674-okta-inc-okta.html.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.