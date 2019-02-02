Tuttle Tactical Management Purchases Shares of 45,077 ProShares Short Dow30 (DOG)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 432.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

DOG traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $57.05. The company had a trading volume of 735,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,860. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $66.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th were issued a $0.1897 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares Short Dow30’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 26th.

About ProShares Short Dow30

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

