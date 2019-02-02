Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires New Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,523,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises 2.8% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $423,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $5,967,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.97. 22,702,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,628,542. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.26 and a 52-week high of $83.80.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

