Tuesday Morning (TUES) Announces Earnings Results

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $338.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.27 million.

Shares of TUES stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. Tuesday Morning has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.74.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TUES shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on Tuesday Morning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,813,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 32,069 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,442,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 13.3% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 49.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

