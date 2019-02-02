Tuesday Morning (TUES) Announces Earnings Results

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $338.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.27 million.
Shares of TUES stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. Tuesday Morning has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.74.
A number of analysts have weighed in on TUES shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on Tuesday Morning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.
Tuesday Morning Company Profile
Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.
