Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $50.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

