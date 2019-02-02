TriNet Group (TNET) versus Visa (V) Critical Survey

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and Visa (NYSE:V) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TriNet Group and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 6.67% 63.58% 8.18% Visa 50.61% 39.42% 16.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TriNet Group and Visa’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $3.28 billion 1.01 $178.00 million $1.72 27.27 Visa $20.61 billion 13.72 $10.30 billion $4.61 30.40

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than TriNet Group. TriNet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of TriNet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Visa pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. TriNet Group does not pay a dividend. Visa pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Visa has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TriNet Group and Visa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Visa 0 1 26 0 2.96

TriNet Group currently has a consensus price target of $58.33, suggesting a potential upside of 24.35%. Visa has a consensus price target of $161.96, suggesting a potential upside of 15.56%. Given TriNet Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than Visa.

Summary

Visa beats TriNet Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. In addition, the company offers card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.