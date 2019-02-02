TriNet Group Inc (TNET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) to report $213.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $212.20 million and the highest is $214.30 million. TriNet Group reported sales of $204.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $881.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $880.20 million to $882.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $934.43 million, with estimates ranging from $927.10 million to $942.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

TriNet Group stock opened at $46.91 on Friday. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In related news, VP Edward Griese sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $51,470.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,592.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $1,402,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,913 shares of company stock worth $6,825,116 over the last three months. 38.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 13,569.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 816,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,983,000 after acquiring an additional 810,490 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in TriNet Group by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 496,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,833,000 after acquiring an additional 174,063 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 526,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,102,000 after acquiring an additional 172,526 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth about $9,537,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,808,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.