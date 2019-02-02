Tribune Publishing (TPCO) versus Rediff.com India (REDFY) Critical Analysis

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) and Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Tribune Publishing shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Tribune Publishing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of Rediff.com India shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Tribune Publishing has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rediff.com India has a beta of 3.58, meaning that its share price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tribune Publishing and Rediff.com India’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tribune Publishing 18.92% 6.90% 2.11% Rediff.com India N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tribune Publishing and Rediff.com India, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tribune Publishing 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rediff.com India 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tribune Publishing and Rediff.com India’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tribune Publishing $1.52 billion 0.27 $5.53 million $1.08 10.70 Rediff.com India N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tribune Publishing has higher revenue and earnings than Rediff.com India.

Summary

Tribune Publishing beats Rediff.com India on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, troncM and troncX. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses. In addition, it offers TCA, a syndication and licensing business that provides daily news service and syndicated premium content to 1,700 media and digital information publishers; and forsalebyowner.com, a national consumer-to-consumer focused real estate Website. The company was formerly known as tronc, Inc. and changed its name to Tribune Publishing Company in October 2018. Tribune Publishing Company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Rediff.com India Company Profile

Rediff.com India Limited provides online Internet based services in India and to the global Indian community. The company operates in two segments, India Online Business and US Publishing Business. Its Websites consist of channels relevant to Indian interests, such as cricket, astrology, matchmaker, and movies; content on various matters, including news and finance; search facilities; a range of community features comprising e-mail, chat, messenger, e-commerce, and broadband wireless content; and mobile value-added services, such as ring tones, picture messages, logos, wallpapers, and other related products to mobile phone users. The company also enables its customers to insert localized advertisements on national television channels by providing a platform to create an advertisement and prepare a media plan; and publishes two weekly newspapers in North America, including India Abroad and India in New York. In addition, it offers Moneywiz that provides stock market quotes, company information, and a personal portfolio tracker, as well as business news, feature articles, expert columns, and interviews; Rediff Blogs, which enables users to set up their own blogs and publish their thoughts and ideas directly and instantly on the Web; Rediff iShare, a video sharing platform; Rediff MyPage, a free online social networking product; and Get Ahead, an editorial content channel that supports a forum for questions and answers. Further, the company operates Rediff Shopping, an online marketplace which allows users to purchase products and services listed on its platform by various merchants; and offers e-mail solutions, such as Rediffmail, its flagship e-mail service, and Rediffmail PRO for small and medium sized enterprise segment. Rediff.com India Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

