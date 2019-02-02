Tredegar (TG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tredegar from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE TG opened at $16.32 on Friday. Tredegar has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $545.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $264.74 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Michael Jay Schewel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $79,750.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 21,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,831.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 390.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiDry and AquiDry Plus brands.

