TravelNote Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $45,260.00 and approximately $8,619.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One TravelNote token can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00028867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.01862949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00196311 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00205444 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029165 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00417672 BTC.

TravelNote Token Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,083,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Token Trading

TravelNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

