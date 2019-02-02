TransferCoin (TX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $540,860.00

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, TransferCoin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TransferCoin has a market cap of $540,860.00 and approximately $11,072.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0773 or 0.00002217 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00054946 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002941 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 6,997,034 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.