Traders Sell Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) on Strength (BSV)

Traders sold shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $36.90 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $185.11 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $148.21 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded up $0.16 for the day and closed at $79.06

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be issued a $0.1636 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 42,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 37,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

