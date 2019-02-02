Traders Buy Starbucks (SBUX) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) on weakness during trading hours on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. $159.09 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $89.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $69.20 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Starbucks had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. Starbucks traded down ($0.03) for the day and closed at $68.11Specifically, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $10,260,057.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,910,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $75.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.01.

The company has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 102.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,035,326 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,025,128,000 after buying an additional 5,748,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,368,884 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,136,569,000 after buying an additional 5,714,419 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,067,340 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,163,748,000 after buying an additional 5,675,224 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,222,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $637,866,000 after buying an additional 2,805,225 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,371,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,806,283,000 after buying an additional 2,254,701 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

