Traders Buy Shares of QUALCOMM (QCOM) on Weakness on Analyst Downgrade

Investors bought shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) on weakness during trading on Thursday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. $304.62 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $155.69 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $148.93 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, QUALCOMM had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. QUALCOMM traded down ($0.65) for the day and closed at $49.52

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QCOM. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.32.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 6,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $347,720.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $1,103,594.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,189 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1,222.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,894 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 24,861 shares during the period. Tradition Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 83,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 36,940 shares during the period. United Income Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 141,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

