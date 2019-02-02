Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,785 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,284% compared to the average volume of 129 call options.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,204,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,412,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,501 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,301,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,882,000 after purchasing an additional 605,743 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,204,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,426,000 after purchasing an additional 103,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FBHS opened at $44.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $67.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 7.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

