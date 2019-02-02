Toro (TTC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 445,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,333. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.71. Toro has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Toro had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $539.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toro will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 7,727 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $442,061.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,279.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 2,456 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $144,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Toro by 23.0% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,830,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,772,000 after buying an additional 530,292 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Toro by 71.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 669,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 279,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Toro by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,955,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,809,000 after purchasing an additional 236,673 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Toro by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 810,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after purchasing an additional 227,864 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Toro by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,238,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,153,000 after purchasing an additional 173,667 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toro

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

