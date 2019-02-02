Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 5,000 Shares of Yext Inc (YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 22nd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $71,600.00.
- On Tuesday, January 15th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $74,250.00.
- On Tuesday, January 8th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $77,050.00.
- On Wednesday, January 2nd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $74,100.00.
- On Wednesday, December 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $69,200.00.
- On Tuesday, December 18th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $73,550.00.
- On Tuesday, December 11th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $77,800.00.
- On Tuesday, December 4th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $75,500.00.
- On Tuesday, November 27th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $85,750.00.
- On Tuesday, November 20th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $81,250.00.
NYSE:YEXT opened at $15.84 on Friday. Yext Inc has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.82.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yext by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,702 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Yext by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Yext by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 62,047 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,916,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
YEXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.
Yext Company Profile
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
