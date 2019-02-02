Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 5,000 Shares of Yext Inc (YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Tuesday, January 22nd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $71,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 15th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $74,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 8th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $77,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $74,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $69,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 18th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $73,550.00.

On Tuesday, December 11th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $77,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 4th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $75,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 27th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $85,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $81,250.00.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $15.84 on Friday. Yext Inc has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Yext had a negative return on equity of 104.78% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yext by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,702 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Yext by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Yext by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 62,047 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,916,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/tom-christopher-dixon-sells-5000-shares-of-yext-inc-yext-stock.html.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.