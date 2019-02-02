TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (TOELY) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.30-13.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.776-11.776 billion.

Shares of TOELY traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,141. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

