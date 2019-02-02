Tokenbox (TBX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,464.00

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, Tokenbox has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tokenbox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bancor Network and YoBit. Tokenbox has a total market capitalization of $179,151.00 and approximately $8,464.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00028628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.01855047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00196244 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00204558 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028933 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00446366 BTC.

Tokenbox Profile

Tokenbox’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,393,882 tokens. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

Tokenbox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

