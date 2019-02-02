Ties.DB Reaches Market Cap of $570,779.00 (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Ties.DB has a total market capitalization of $570,779.00 and $8.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ties.DB token can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and YoBit. During the last seven days, Ties.DB has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00028628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.34 or 0.01864594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00194601 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00205253 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028924 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00444182 BTC.

Ties.DB Token Profile

Ties.DB’s genesis date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network . Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ties.DB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

