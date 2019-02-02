TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (PGC)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 23.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 51.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,370.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Carfora purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $42,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,282.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $513.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

