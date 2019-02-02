Thomas Arthur Beck Sells 41,600 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CAO Thomas Arthur Beck sold 41,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,169,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SAIL opened at $29.50 on Friday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $66.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

