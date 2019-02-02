THK CO LTD/ADR (THKLY) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
THKLY opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.44. THK CO LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $22.51.
About THK CO LTD/ADR
