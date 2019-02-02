THK CO LTD/ADR (THKLY) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

THKLY opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.44. THK CO LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $22.51.

Get THK CO LTD/ADR alerts:

About THK CO LTD/ADR

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for THK CO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK CO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.