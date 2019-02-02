Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,887.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.10.

TMO opened at $243.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.51 and a 52 week high of $253.91. The firm has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.12%.

In other news, Director Tyler Jacks sold 4,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total value of $1,144,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory J. Herrema sold 17,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $4,257,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,972,085 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

