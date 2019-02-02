The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,215 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $18,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 88,400 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 256,421 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 15,100 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $761,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,788 shares of company stock valued at $15,482,157 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $207.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 19th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup set a $56.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

