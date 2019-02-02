Tezos (XTZ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.05 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00010972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $7.50, $24.68 and $50.98. Tezos has a market cap of $231.97 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00015594 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 763,306,930 coins and its circulating supply is 607,489,041 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $24.43, $5.60, $18.94, $7.50, $32.15, $24.68, $10.39, $20.33, $51.55, $13.77 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.