Textron (TXT) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXT. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Textron and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Textron from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 target price on Textron and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Textron has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Textron stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,966. Textron has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. Textron had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 24.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Textron by 19.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 103,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,524 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth about $5,932,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Textron by 4.7% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

