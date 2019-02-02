Textron (TXT) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TXT. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Textron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Textron from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

Shares of Textron stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.51. 1,473,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. Textron has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $72.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Textron will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Textron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,985,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,297,000 after buying an additional 353,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,084,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,957,000 after purchasing an additional 255,798 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,471,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,172,000 after purchasing an additional 253,335 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,184,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,605,000 after purchasing an additional 333,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

