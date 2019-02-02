Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Position Decreased by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84,469 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.48.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $101.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $118.48. The stock has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 56.83%.

In other news, insider Ahmad Bahai sold 26,963 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $2,797,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,113,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 4,075 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $418,991.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,946,546.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,378. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

