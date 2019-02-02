Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD trimmed its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 236,044 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 577,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 64,180 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 605,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $25.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 54.67%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 1,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $25,795.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,463.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,922 shares of company stock worth $53,962. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.32.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

