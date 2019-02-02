Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (TTPH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.63.
Several analysts have recently commented on TTPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 7th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 24,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 392.6% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 87,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.40% and a negative return on equity of 65.89%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.
