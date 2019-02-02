Tetra Tech (TTEK) Trading 9.6% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) traded up 9.6% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $55.51 and last traded at $55.19. 1,374,425 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 432,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.37.

The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $553.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.46 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.43.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 44,869 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,921,420.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,910,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 8,215 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $511,630.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,740.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,307 shares of company stock worth $5,046,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,418,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,955,000 after acquiring an additional 251,711 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 1,956.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 195,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 186,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,544,000 after acquiring an additional 177,506 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,953,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 123,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 86,853 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

About Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

