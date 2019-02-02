Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 4.00% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 215,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 37,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,163,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 514,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rodney Scagline bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $36,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,203.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Abel bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,273.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $316,612 over the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th.

AP opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $13.40.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.00 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open-die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, hot strip finishing, roughing mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities.

