Teton Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 49.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,068,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 48.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,487,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,636,000 after acquiring an additional 808,686 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 727.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 588,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 517,393 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth $3,801,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 37.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 743,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 200,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

MWA stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $12.59.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.79 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

In related news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 38,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $400,371.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,675.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 9,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $98,037.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 298,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,923.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,416 shares of company stock worth $1,155,915. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

