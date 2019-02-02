Teton Advisors Inc. Acquires 900 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,459 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 51.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 53,421 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth $393,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 810.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 8.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 719.8% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 68,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 60,343 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFST. BidaskClub raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $36.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $48.75.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 11.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fred Gilmer, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $52,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Ellison acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,395.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

