Tesla (TSLA) Price Target Cut to $220.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, www.benzinga.com reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $381.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $327.34.

Shares of TSLA opened at $312.21 on Tuesday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $244.59 and a twelve month high of $387.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. Tesla’s revenue was up 119.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.64, for a total value of $4,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,403,644.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.28, for a total transaction of $360,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,687.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,370 shares of company stock valued at $31,345,578 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $13,239,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 127.3% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 90,053 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $23,843,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 19,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Tesla by 12.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,211 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

